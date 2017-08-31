‘I Know They’re Going To Kill Me!’ Princess Di Wary Of Murder Plot Before Fatal Crash

Photo credit: Getty Images
“They’re planning an accident in my car in order to make the path clear for Charles
to marry,” Princess Di told her butler Paul Burrell
just ten months before her death, according to his account in A Royal Duty
.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Since my divorce, people all over the world are taking notice of me and what I say,” the 36-year-old told another friend. “What’s more, they are ignoring Charles and all the other old royals. He says they’ve become nobodies.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
“That puts me in deadly danger because it’s just like the family business is going down the drain and I’m responsible,” she said of the Windors. “I know they’re going to kill me.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
She even expressed her fears to her lover Dodi Al Fayed
’s father, Mohammed Al Fayed
. “Diana told me personally during a holiday in the South of France: ‘If anything happens to me, make sure those people are exposed. The person spearheading these threats is Prince Philip,’” he later revealed.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“She said it would happen in either a helicopter or a car,” he said she ominously predicted.
Photo credit: Getty Images
She also insisted to her police bodyguard Ken Wharfe and her private secretary Patrick Jephson that her days were numbered.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The mom-of-two narrowly survived three other attacks on her life before her untimely death. First, a hit man tried to shoot her in London’s Hyde Park, but missed after a cyclist startled him.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Then, a man posing as a mechanic tampered with the brakes of her sports car and she crashed through a hedge.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Finally, two men attempted to set Dodi’s yacht on fire but were spotted before they could ignite an incendiary device and gasoline.
Photo credit: Getty Images
But, nobody took her concerns seriously as the royals insisted that she couldn’t be trusted.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Charles, Philip and senior bureaucrats spread stories that she was crazy,” an insider explained. “They were always pushing the line that Diana had a screw loose and no one should listen to her.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Radar also reported that a runway driver could have been the one to spark the shocking accident
as well. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Photo credit: Getty Images