‘I Know They’re Going To Kill Me!’ Princess Di Wary Of Murder Plot Before Fatal Crash

Princess Diana knew her death was coming — and there was nothing she could do to stop Prince Philip’s plan! Click through these slides for all the details on how Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom lived her last year in complete fear for her life. knew her death was coming — and there was nothing she could do to stop’s plan! Click through these slides for all the details on howand’s mom lived her last year in complete fear for her life. Photo credit: Getty Images

Charles to marry,” Princess Di told her butler Paul Burrell just ten months before her death, according to his account in A Royal Duty. “They’re planning an accident in my car in order to make the path clear forto marry,” Princess Di told her butlerjust ten months before her death, according to his account in A Royal Duty. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Since my divorce, people all over the world are taking notice of me and what I say,” the 36-year-old told another friend. “What’s more, they are ignoring Charles and all the other old royals. He says they’ve become nobodies.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“That puts me in deadly danger because it’s just like the family business is going down the drain and I’m responsible,” she said of the Windors. “I know they’re going to kill me.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Dodi Al Fayed’s father, Mohammed Al Fayed. “Diana told me personally during a holiday in the South of France: ‘If anything happens to me, make sure those people are exposed. The person spearheading these threats is Prince Philip,’” he later revealed. She even expressed her fears to her lover’s father,. “Diana told me personally during a holiday in the South of France: ‘If anything happens to me, make sure those people are exposed. The person spearheading these threats is Prince Philip,’” he later revealed. Photo credit: Getty Images

“She said it would happen in either a helicopter or a car,” he said she ominously predicted. Photo credit: Getty Images

She also insisted to her police bodyguard Ken Wharfe and her private secretary Patrick Jephson that her days were numbered. Photo credit: Getty Images

The mom-of-two narrowly survived three other attacks on her life before her untimely death. First, a hit man tried to shoot her in London’s Hyde Park, but missed after a cyclist startled him. Photo credit: Getty Images

Then, a man posing as a mechanic tampered with the brakes of her sports car and she crashed through a hedge. Photo credit: Getty Images

Finally, two men attempted to set Dodi’s yacht on fire but were spotted before they could ignite an incendiary device and gasoline. Photo credit: Getty Images

But, nobody took her concerns seriously as the royals insisted that she couldn’t be trusted. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Charles, Philip and senior bureaucrats spread stories that she was crazy,” an insider explained. “They were always pushing the line that Diana had a screw loose and no one should listen to her.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Camilla Parker-Bowles. Charles married Camilla in 2005. Diana and Charles were married in 1981, but divorced in 1996 after he had a lengthy affair with. Charles married Camilla in 2005. Photo credit: Getty Images