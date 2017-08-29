Princess Diana’s Most Naked Moments — From ‘Playboy’ To Nude On A Caribbean Beach

Princess Diana lived life to the fullest, from yachts to private beaches, and the stunning beauty never hid her most famous assets! She was caught many times flashing her royal rear, much the embarrassment of Buckingham Palace. From a nude romp in the water on a Caribbean vacation to a scandalous appearance in Playboy, RadarOnline.com has the history of the Princess' most shocking photos ever. Click through the gallery for all the scandalous details of Princess Diana's love of nudity!
Photo credit: Getty Images