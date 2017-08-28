Princess Diana’s Death Scene: The Gruesome Car Crash Revealed 20 Years After Tragedy

Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry — in London to vacation in Paris, France, with Fayed. Princess Di and Dodi Fayed, 42, were dating when she decided to leave her sons — then 15-year-oldand 12-year-old Prince Harry — in London to vacation in Paris, France, with Fayed. Photo credit: Getty Images

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel. Photo credit: Getty Images

While traveling at a high speed, Diana's chauffeured car – a Mercedes S280 – crashed into a wall in the tunnel, killing Diana, Fayed and driver Henri Paul. Photo credit: Getty Images

Initial media reports stated Diana's car had collided with the pillar at 190 km/h (120 mph), and that the speedometer's needle had jammed at that position. It was later announced the car's speed on collision was about 95–110 km/h (60–70 mph). Photo credit: Getty Images

Following the crash, an 18-month French judicial investigation found that the accident was caused by Paul. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to the investigation, Paul lost control of the vehicle at high speeds while drunk. Photo credit: Getty Images

In a strange twist, Princess Di met her death in a different vehicle than the one she intended to use , after the original vehicle would not start, police records revealed. Photo credit: Getty Images

Fayed was the son and heir to Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed – owner of the world-famous Harrods Department store. Photo credit: Getty Images

As the victims lay in the car, photographers and others rushed to help and tried to free the victims by opening the doors of the car. Critically injured, Diana was reported to murmur the words, "Oh my God" repeatedly. Diana went into cardiac arrest after being removed from the car at 1:00 am. After external cardiopulmonary resuscitation, her heart started beating again. She was moved to the SAMU ambulance at 1:18 am and arrived at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital at 2:06 am. She died at 4:00 a.m. Photo credit: Getty Images