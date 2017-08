Princess Diana’s Death Scene: The Gruesome Car Crash Revealed 20 Years After Tragedy

10 of 11

As the victims lay in the car, photographers and others rushed to help and tried to free the victims by opening the doors of the car. Critically injured, Diana was reported to murmur the words, "Oh my God" repeatedly. Diana went into cardiac arrest after being removed from the car at 1:00 am. After external cardiopulmonary resuscitation, her heart started beating again. She was moved to the SAMU ambulance at 1:18 am and arrived at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital at 2:06 am. She died at 4:00 a.m.

Photo credit: Getty Images