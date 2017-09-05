Princess Diana’s Iconic Personal Possessions Up For Auction — See Them Here!

Princess Diana's extraordinary circa early 1980s personally-owned and -used satin-lined silver jeweled evening bag. Estimate: $15,000+

Princess Diana's personally-owned and -used sterling silver perfume bottle, engraved on the front with her initials "D. S." Estimate: $3,000+

Princess Diana's personally-owned and -worn Marks & Spencer St. Michael white acrylic cable-knit jumper sweater with ring-neck collar. Estimate: $8,000+

Princess Diana's personally-owned and -worn sterling silver necklace, featuring a charm in the shape of her first initial, "D," studded with clear stones. Estimate: $2,000+

Princess Diana's personally-owned and -used sterling silver card case, measuring approximately 2.75 x 3.75 x .25, engraved on the front, "Diana," given to her as a gift by her 'Granny.' Estimate: $6,000+

Felt tip signature, "lots of love from, Diana x,” on an off-white 5.75 x 5.5 sheet of Royal Brompton Hospital letterhead. Diana famously had a two-year relationship with Dr. Hasnat Khan, who worked at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London from 1995 to 1996; their relationship lasted from late 1995 to June 1997. She is said to have called him "Mr. Wonderful" and that he was the love of her life. The 2013 film Diana, starring Naomi Watts, was based on their relationship. Estimate: $600+

Beautiful color 10.5 x 8.5 photo of Princess Diana in navy blue taken shortly before her death by Mario Testino, signed and inscribed in black felt tip, "To Kimmy, the real me, I love it!!! enjoy. Fondest love, Diana x." Estimate: $5,000+

A signed portrait of the late royal, inscribed "Fondest love always. Diana."

Brilliant color semi-glossy 6 x 4 appreciation card bearing a stunning image of Princess Diana and an adjacent memo field designed to appear like Kensington Palace letterhead, which Diana has signed and filled out in black felt tip, "Dear Kimmy, Thank you for supporting me. Fondest love, Diana, x." Estimate: $4,500+

Amazing color semi-glossy 8.25 x 10.5 photo of Princess Diana, with arms akimbo and radiant smile, wearing a smock with a HALO trust emblem and British Red Cross pin, signed in bold black ink, "Thank you for your support. Lots of love, from, Diana, x." Estimate: $2,500+

Princess Diana's personally-gifted silver bangle with signed photograph. Estimate: $4,500+

Princess Diana's personally used metal mesh handbag. Estimate: $6,000+

Di's personally owned and worn pearl earrings. Estimate: $3,000+

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding cake and royal wedding service books. Estimate: $1,200