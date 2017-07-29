What Happened To The Men Who Stole Princess Diana’s Heart?

Diana's tragic death in Paris in a car wreck is right around the corner, and despite being linked to many men both during and after her marriage to Prince Charles, she never found true happiness. But what happened to the guys Di fell in love with? Scroll through Radar's guide to those who stole her heart. The 20th anniversary of's tragic death in Paris in a car wreck is right around the corner, and despite being linked to many men both during and after her marriage to, she never found true happiness. But what happened to the guys Di fell in love with? Scroll through Radar's guide to those who stole her heart. Photo credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana was a virgin when she wed Charles in 1981. But she made up for lost time with lots of romances later! Prince Charles and Di were officially divorced in 1996 and she died in 1997 Photo credit: Getty Images

James Gilbey: Car salesman Gilbey was the voice on the other end of the phone during Di's "Squidgygate" scandal in which the two engaged in flirty banter during her marriage to Charles. The calls were leaked of Gilbey calling her "darling" and "Squidgy." The self-described "eternal bachelor" got married in 2014 to Lavinia Hadsley-Chaplin, a mother of five, : Car salesman Gilbey was the voice on the other end of the phone during Di's "Squidgygate" scandal in which the two engaged in flirty banter during her marriage to Charles. The calls were leaked of Gilbey calling her "darling" and "Squidgy." The self-described "eternal bachelor" got married in 2014 to, a mother of five, according to the Telegraph . Gilbey has never spoken about his situation with Diana. Photo credit: Getty Images

Oliver Hoare: Did Diana love a full head of hair? The Islamic art dealer and Prince Charles buddy became close to Diana in 1992, according to insiders who say they were cozy after the death of her father. But the relationship was never confirmed, and Hoare might have just been a friend. However, sources said Di was "obsessed" with him. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dodi Al-Fayed: The playboy son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed had a whirlwind summer romance with Diana after her divorce from Charles. Many believe Diana was using Dodi to make her true love, doctor Hasnat Khan, jealous. Dodi, who had showered the royal beauty with gifts, died with her in the infamous Paris car crash on August 31, 1997. : The playboy son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed had a whirlwind summer romance with Diana after her divorce from Charles. Many believe Diana was using Dodi to make her true love, doctor Hasnat Khan, jealous. Dodi, who had showered the royal beauty with gifts, died with her in the infamous Paris car crash on August 31, 1997. Princess Diana's tragic death on August 31, 1997 is being marked by a slew of TV specials. Photo credit: Getty Images

Barry Mannakee: The unhappy Princess confided to her voice coach that she was in love with her married-with-kids bodyguard Mannakee. He served her beginning in 1985, a year after the birth of Prince Harry, when Di's marriage to Charles had hit the skids. She admitted, however, that she never had sex with Mannakee. After Mannakee got transferred to another job because of getting too familiar with Di, he died in a motorcycle accident in 1987. Strangely, Di also died in a traffic wreck—ten years later. Photo credit: Getty Images

Will Carling: The handsome rugby player with the hot body allegedly had a hold on Diana's heart for a time, but he denied a relationship. He retired from rugby and has worked as a motivational speaker. Carling is married to his second wife. Photo credit: Getty Images

James Hewitt: In 1994, the dashing former Army officer shocked Britain by helping out with the book Princess In Love which claimed he had had an affair with Diana while she was still married to Prince Charles. But the greater shock was to come in 1995, when Di confirmed their sexual relationship! Now 59, Hewitt was recently fighting for his life after a heart attack and stroke in May, as : In 1994, the dashing former Army officer shocked Britain by helping out with the book Princess In Love which claimed he had had an affair with Diana while she was still married to Prince Charles. But the greater shock was to come in 1995, when Di confirmed their sexual relationship! Now 59, Hewitt was recently fighting for his life after a heart attack and stroke in May, as Daily Mail reported Photo credit: Getty Images

Hasnat Khan: The Pakistani heart surgeon secretly dated Di for two years from 1995-97, and the smitten blonde called him "Mr. Wonderful." Diana's pals believed mild-mannered, private Khan was "the love of her life." But sadly, they couldn't make their cross-cultural relationship work and they split -- and she started seeing Dodi Al-Fayed. According to reports, Khan had an arranged marriage in 2006 but he and his wife filed for divorce just two years later. He still works as a doctor and reportedly had plans to open up a clinic for the poor in Pakistan. Photo credit: Getty Images