From Tearful Tributes To Family Drama: Inside Princess Diana’s Emotional Funeral

The Princess of Wales' funeral took place on September 6, 1997. The casket was placed on a gun carriage and drawn by six black horses from her home of Kensington Palace to Westminster Abbey in London. Three wreaths of white flowers, one from her two sons and one from her brother, were placed on top of the coffin. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince Charles, sons Prince William and Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and her brother Earl Charles Spencer walked behind the casket during the funeral procession. Princess Diana's ex-husband, sonsandand her brother Photo credit: Getty Images

The funeral wasn't without drama, as her brother criticized Queen Elizabeth II for getting rid of her royal title during her eulogy. "Someone with a natural nobility who was classless and who proved in the last year that she needed no royal title to continue to generate her particular brand of magic," he said, adding, "I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative and loving way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition, but can sing openly as you planned."

Princess Diana was at odds with the royal family at the time of her death. The Queen attended the funeral despite being criticized for waiting until the funeral to lower the Union Jack to half-staff and for waiting six days after her death to address the nation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, attended the service with their two children Eugenie and Beatrice.

Another famous face at the funeral was Hillary Clinton. Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and more attended the star-studded funeral.

Family and friends weren't the only ones who attended the funeral, as 19 million viewers watched the ceremony on TV. Photo credit: Getty Images

Over 12 tons of bouquets were left outside Kensington Palace and around the city to honor the late Princess of Wales. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry, who were 15 and 12 at the time, opened up about walking in the funeral procession through London. "It wasn't an easy decision, and it was a collective family decision to do that," the Duke of Cambridge, 35, said in the documentary Diana, 7 Days. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done. But we were overwhelmed by how many people turned out, it was just incredible. There was that balance between duty and family and that's what we had to do ." Photo credit: Getty Images