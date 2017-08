From Tearful Tributes To Family Drama: Inside Princess Diana’s Emotional Funeral

The funeral wasn't without drama, as her brother criticizedfor getting rid of her royal title during her eulogy . "Someone with a natural nobility who was classless and who proved in the last year that she needed no royal title to continue to generate her particular brand of magic," he said, adding, "I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative and loving way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition, but can sing openly as you planned."