Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slowly making more public appearances together, this time at his Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England, on May 6. See the photos right here on RadarOnline.com!
As Radar reported, their first public appearance took place in February, where they were spotted taking a walk in London while holding hands.
The lovebirds were then seen one month later attending Harry’s pals’ wedding in Jamaica — where the two were putting on quite a PDA show in front of guests.
Now, as they make their third outing together on Saturday, it appears their romance is only heating up. On top of that, there’s buzz that Harry has already chosen a date to propose.
In fact, the 32-year-old Royal member may be planning to use his late mother Princess Diana’s gems from her crown for Markle’s ring.
Harry and Markle, 35, are slated to make their next public appearance at Pippa Middleton’s wedding happening on May 20.
However, due to Pippa’s strict rules about only married or engaged couples attending the ceremony, Markle may join Harry afterwards at the reception.
Do you think Harry and Markle will be getting engaged soon?
