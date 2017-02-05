1 of 9
At last! Prince Harry will reportedly make his first official royal public outing with lover Meghan Markle at his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton's wedding. According to Britain's Daily Star, Harry's decision to take the Suits beauty as his date when Middleton walks down the aisle will be seen as a public declaration of love. Click through Radar's gallery for more on Harry and Meghan's romance reveal where the royals will be on hand to give their public stamp of approval at last.
Middleton, who got engaged in July, is set to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews on May 20, and her sister Kate and husband Prince William will be there. Now, as the Daily Star reports, William's younger brother Prince Harry will bring Markle. Could another royal wedding be far behind?
A source told the Daily Star, "Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world. He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him."
The rest of Kate's family will also be at the Middleton wedding along with her groom James' brother Spencer Matthews, star of Made In Chelsea and The Jump. Actress Markle should have plenty to chat about with the British reality star.
Sources have said that Harry, 32, bringing divorcee Markle, 35, to the wedding would be seen as a huge sign to the public that it's a serious romance. The source told the U.K. publication that although it's not a traditional royal match, the Prince "is in love and times are changing." Some insiders have said Harry is even pushing ahead with engagement plans soon!
The two have kept their love on the down low, only being pictured out together a few times.
Former playboy Prince Harry's relationship with Markle was secret for five months but word leaked out in October and royal watchers have been following the news ever since.
Last week, photographers caught Harry and the Los Angeles born actress holding hands for the first time while out in London. But as Radar readers know, the couple has also enjoyed some private romantic getaways.
Meghan met the Prince in May 2016 in Canada where he was promoting the Invictus Games for injured former veterans. According to insiders, Markle has "virtually moved in" to Harry's cottage in Kensington Palace. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
