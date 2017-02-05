1 of 9

Kate and husband Prince William will be there. Now, as the Daily Star reports, William's younger brother Prince Harry will bring Markle to Pippa Middleton's wedding. Could another royal wedding be far behind

A source told the Daily Star, "Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world. He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him."

The rest of Kate's family will also be at the Middleton wedding along with her groom James' brother Spencer Matthews, star of Made In Chelsea and The Jump. Actress Markle should have plenty to chat about with the British reality star.

Sources have said that Harry, 32, bringing divorcee Markle, 35, to the wedding would be seen as a huge sign to the public that it's a serious romance. The source told the U.K. publication that although it's not a traditional royal match, the Prince "is in love and times are changing." Some insiders have said Harry is even pushing ahead with engagement plans soon