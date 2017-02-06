1 of 9
Prince Harry took girlfriend Meghan Markle by the hand as they walked down a busy street in London following a romantic dinner date — see the photos!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally parading their love in public!
But as Radar readers know, the couple has also enjoyed some private romantic getaways over the last several months.
Meanwhile, the couple will reportedly make their first official royal public outing at his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton's wedding.
Middleton, who got engaged in July, is set to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews on May 20, and her sister Kate and husband Prince William will be there. Now, as the Daily Star reports, William's younger brother Prince Harry will bring Markle.
A source told the Daily Star, "Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world. He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him."
Sources have said that Harry, 32, bringing divorcee Markle, 35, to the wedding would be seen as a huge sign to the public that it's a serious romance.
The source told the U.K. publication that although it's not a traditional royal match, the Prince "is in love and times are changing." Some insiders have said Harry is even pushing ahead with engagement plans soon!
Meghan met the Prince in May 2016 in Canada where he was promoting the Invictus Games for injured former veterans. According to insiders, Markle has "virtually moved in" to Harry's cottage in Kensington Palace. But could their romance cost Meghan her career? The ratings for her show Suits plummeted for the mid-season six premiere, bringing in 1,374,000 viewers compared to the 1,848,000 who tuned in for the season six premiere, TV by the Numbers reported. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
