Prince Harry Publicly Kisses Meghan Markle — And Greets Her Mom!

Prince Harry
and his galpal Meghan Markle
couldn't be closer at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The relationship appears to be heating up as the royal gave his Suits star flame a public kiss and also greeted her mom Doria Radlan
at the event. While it's unclear if Harry had met Doria before, they seemed to get along great. Could an engagement be far behind? Scroll through Radar's gallery for more in the lovebirds who have won the hearts of the world
.
Buss stop! Harry, 33, surprised onlookers by kissing a smiling Markle, 36, during the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games on Saturday while Bruce Springsteen performed.
Markle and her mother Radlan, who is a psychotherapist, watched the closing ceremonies from a luxury box at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.
The body language was warm as Harry chatted with Radlan, who got divorced from Markle's father Thomas years ago.
Markle sat a couple rows apart from Harry earlier in the Invictus Games as he was seated with President Donald Trump
's wife Melania. But it was clear to eyewitnesses that Harry kept stealing glances at his galpal!
"My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African-American," Markle has said. "I have come to embrace [this and] say who I am, to share where I'm from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident, mixed-race woman."
Humanitarians Markle and Harry enjoyed watching seven days of inspirational athletic performances by wounded veterans. Like Harry's late mother, Princess Diana
, Markle is passionate about charity work.
Harry and Markle made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games this week. During the closing ceremony, Harry, who had been keeping his distance from Markle no doubt for protocol reasons, threw caution to the wind and kissed his beloved for everyone to see! As the two travel together and look increasingly serious
, royal watchers are expecting an engagement announcement soon.
