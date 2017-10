Prince Harry Publicly Kisses Meghan Markle — And Greets Her Mom!

and his galpalcouldn't be closer at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The relationship appears to be heating up as the royal gave his Suits star flame a public kiss and also greeted her momat the event. While it's unclear if Harry had met Doria before, they seemed to get along great. Could an engagement be far behind? Scroll through Radar's gallery for more in the lovebirds who have won the hearts of the world