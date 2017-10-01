Prince Harry Publicly Kisses Meghan Markle — And Greets Her Mom!

Prince Harry and his galpal Meghan Markle couldn't be closer at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The relationship appears to be heating up as the royal gave his Suits star flame a public kiss and also greeted her mom Doria Radlan at the event. While it's unclear if Harry had met Doria before, they seemed to get along great. Could an engagement be far behind? Scroll through Radar's gallery for more in the and his galpalcouldn't be closer at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The relationship appears to be heating up as the royal gave his Suits star flame a public kiss and also greeted her momat the event. While it's unclear if Harry had met Doria before, they seemed to get along great. Could an engagement be far behind? Scroll through Radar's gallery for more in the lovebirds who have won the hearts of the world Photo credit: MEGA/BACKGRID

Buss stop! Harry, 33, surprised onlookers by kissing a smiling Markle, 36, during the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games on Saturday while Bruce Springsteen performed. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Markle and her mother Radlan, who is a psychotherapist, watched the closing ceremonies from a luxury box at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The body language was warm as Harry chatted with Radlan, who got divorced from Markle's father Thomas years ago. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Markle sat a couple rows apart from Harry earlier in the Invictus Games as he was seated with President Donald Trump 's wife Melania. But it was clear to eyewitnesses that Harry kept stealing glances at his galpal! Photo credit: BACKGRID

"My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African-American," Markle has said. "I have come to embrace [this and] say who I am, to share where I'm from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident, mixed-race woman."

Humanitarians Markle and Harry enjoyed watching seven days of inspirational athletic performances by wounded veterans. Like Harry's late mother, Princess Diana , Markle is passionate about charity work. Photo credit: BACKGRID