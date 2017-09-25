Wedding Bells? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show PDA In Rare Public Outing!

Photo credit: Getty Images
The ultra under the radar couple is rarely ever seen out in public — especially expressing PDA!
Photo credit: Getty Images
But the lovebirds were spotted looking happier than ever as they attended the wheelchair tennis event at the Paralympic-style games.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The royal couple were grinning ear-to-ear as they walked hand-in-hand at the Toronto event.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Donning a chic white blouse and a casual pair of blue jeans, Markle, 36, looked fabulous as always.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Red-haired royal Harry, 33, wore his Invictus Games polo shirt.
Photo credit: Getty Images
They even sported matching sunglasses!
Photo credit: Getty Images
The humble couple also took time to turn about in their seats to chat with fans.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others,” Markle said. “And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
The duo have been linked for more than a year now — it's about time they share their love with the world!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Photo credit: Getty Images