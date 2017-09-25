Wedding Bells? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show PDA In Rare Public Outing! thumbnail

Must-See Photos

Inside the royal couple's hot and heavy romance.

Notoriously private pair Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught showing off PDA during a rare public outing on Monday, and RadarOnline.com have all the must-see photos. Click through for more!

The ultra under the radar couple is rarely ever seen out in public — especially expressing PDA!

But the lovebirds were spotted looking happier than ever as they attended the wheelchair tennis event at the Paralympic-style games.

The royal couple were grinning ear-to-ear as they walked hand-in-hand at the Toronto event.

Donning a chic white blouse and a casual pair of blue jeans, Markle, 36, looked fabulous as always.

Red-haired royal Harry, 33, wore his Invictus Games polo shirt.

They even sported matching sunglasses!

The humble couple also took time to turn about in their seats to chat with fans.

Markle recently opened up about her hidden romance with Harry, telling Vanity Fair: “I can tell you that at the end of the day, I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others,” Markle said. “And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

The duo have been linked for more than a year now — it's about time they share their love with the world!

