Wedding Bells? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show PDA In Rare Public Outing!

The ultra under the radar couple is rarely ever seen out in public — especially expressing PDA! Photo credit: Getty Images

But the lovebirds were spotted looking happier than ever as they attended the wheelchair tennis event at the Paralympic-style games. Photo credit: Getty Images

The royal couple were grinning ear-to-ear as they walked hand-in-hand at the Toronto event. Photo credit: Getty Images

Donning a chic white blouse and a casual pair of blue jeans, Markle, 36, looked fabulous as always. Photo credit: Getty Images

Red-haired royal Harry, 33, wore his Invictus Games polo shirt. Photo credit: Getty Images

They even sported matching sunglasses! Photo credit: Getty Images

The humble couple also took time to turn about in their seats to chat with fans. Photo credit: Getty Images

Markle recently opened up about her hidden romance with Harry, telling Vanity Fair: “I can tell you that at the end of the day, I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others,” Markle said. “And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.” Photo credit: Getty Images