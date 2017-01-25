1 of 11

Getty Images Getty Images Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte get the royal treatment from a secret super-nanny, RadarOnline.com has learned: a full-time caregiver who takes care of their every whim, including Spanish lessons! Click through the gallery to find out the full story about the woman who rules Kate Middleton and Prince William's children.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Little Prince George and his baby sister Princess Charlotte could speak better Spanish than English, thanks to their full-time caregiver , who has devoted her time to teaching them a second language. Radar exclusively learned that Borrallo, 45, has already managed to make the children fluent in her native tongue!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Hairdresser Antonio Robledo, 74, whose salon is just down the street from the Borrallo family home in Valencia, Spain, told Radar he sees the royal nanny whenever she returns: "She always comes and pays me a visit, as a kind of 'close knit' relative. She is a very private lady but she says little George and Charlotte are good with their Spanish, better than their English!"

Getty Images Getty Images And he said that his chair was always ready for the royal locks. "I would love to cut their hair if the royal family allowed it!" Robledo joked.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Robledo told Radar he has known Borrallo for decades, having had her family members as clients since he opened his business back in 1992. He gushed that Borrallo was like his own child. "I have no daughter but for me [she] is like that," he said. "To say in only a word – she is perfect!"

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Maria's parents – mom Maria and dad Luis – moved to Palencia when the future nanny was just 10. "[Her] dad came here for only one year, but he loved the city and decided to stay," Robledo told Radar, remembering the former civil servant who has since died of cancer. "[Her] mother has moved to a smaller house after last summer. She was very good teaching English to kids. She has been doing that for a long time but I think she got finally bored and retired. Mother is very prudent, like all of them, never cause any trouble in the neighborhood. But Dad was a wonderful person."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Becoming the nanny for the royal family was a natural fit for Borrallo, who trained at the prestigious British nanny school Norland College. "You could always think she looks English in her appearance and manners," Robledo told Radar. But he said that she was actually quite reserved. "If she got [sic] got any friend [it] was one or two. [She] was really shy."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Spanish newspaper El Diario Vasco reported last year that Borrallo's mother helped her pick out the bonnet, booties and sweater that Princess Charlotte wore when she was photographed on the steps of St Mary's Hospital in London just days after her birth in May 2015. "She contacted the family-owned business and bought the items in person with cash," a source said at the time.