"He doesn't want to do what Obama did during his state visit to the UK," a source told the paper., referencing when Barack and Michelle had lunch with the Queen "He wants to go one better."

"Boris and his team wanted to get inside the mind of Donald Trump and get into what they described as 'Trump think' which is why they were asking for suggestions for the state visit," added the insider. "It is also a sign of the importance in which they now regard striking a strong relationship with the new President who insists he cans sign a trade deal with he UK within 90 days." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.