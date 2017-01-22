1 of 8
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States less than 48 hours ago, but he's already making plans to get on the Queen's good side.
According to the Sunday Express, Trump's team was in talks with foreign secretary Boris Johnson in Downing Street last week, where they discussed whether she'd be willing to play a round of golf with him at her Scottish estate in Balmoral in June.
Even though the Queen will sit on the sidelines and watch the new president tee off, Trump's team is looking at his first state visit to be a golden opportunity for him.
His team believes their first meeting may compete against the famous snapshot of President Ronald Regan and the Queen riding horses together.
An insider also told the publication that President Trump wants nothing less than "the fully monty" when it comes time for his stop overseas.
Besides playing a round of nine holes, Trump's team is also working to set up a dinner at Blenheim Palace and tea time at Buckingham Palace.
"He doesn't want to do what Obama did during his state visit to the UK," a source told the paper., referencing when Barack and Michelle had lunch with the Queen "He wants to go one better."
"Boris and his team wanted to get inside the mind of Donald Trump and get into what they described as 'Trump think' which is why they were asking for suggestions for the state visit," added the insider. "It is also a sign of the importance in which they now regard striking a strong relationship with the new President who insists he cans sign a trade deal with he UK within 90 days."
