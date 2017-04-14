1 of 6
AKM / Getty
AKM / Getty
President Donald Trump is ready to take down the world’s top tyrants! The new issue of The National ENQUIRER goes inside the situation room with White House sources to uncover President Trump’s plan of attack!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
White House and D.C. insiders claim President Trump, 70, approved a secret operation to take down top dictators!
Getty Images
Getty Images
The dead men walking include Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Bashar al-Assad.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
President Trump’s plan of attack includes carpet-bombing, Special Forces raids, drone strikes and naval assault!
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
The secret orders come after the Syrian gas attack and North Korean nukes.
What else does President Trump have up his sleeve? To find out, pick up the latest issue of The National ENQUIRER, on stands now. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: