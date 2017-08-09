Heidi Montag Shows Off GROWING Baby Bump In Barely-There Bikini

Reality star Heidi Montag
looks ready to pop as she and hubby Spencer Pratt
enjoy a babymoon in Hawaii. Click through our Radar gallery to see the glowing mother-to-be!
Montag, 30, and Pratt, 33, put on some heavy PDA in the Pacific Ocean during their Hawaiian getaway last month. As Radar revealed, the couple is expecting a baby boy
in October.
Montag happily let her baby bump pour out of her bikini, which was part of Audrina Partridge’s Prey Swim Line.
The couple, who have been married for eight years
, have both admitted to being overjoyed at their upcoming addition to the family.
“Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her
,” Pratt told US Weekly “She has planned for and thought about this.”
The former star of The Hills got pregnant after just a month of trying, and shared the news in the most special way.
“[Heidi was] just standing there,” Pratt recalled. “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”
“Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant,'” he continued. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!'”
