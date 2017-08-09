Heidi Montag Shows Off GROWING Baby Bump In Barely-There Bikini

Heidi Montag looks ready to pop as she and hubby Spencer Pratt enjoy a babymoon in Hawaii. Click through our Radar gallery to see the glowing mother-to-be! Reality starlooks ready to pop as she and hubbyenjoy a babymoon in Hawaii. Click through our Radar gallery to see the glowing mother-to-be! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Montag, 30, and Pratt, 33, put on some heavy PDA in the Pacific Ocean during their Hawaiian getaway last month. As Radar revealed, the couple is expecting a baby boy in October. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Montag happily let her baby bump pour out of her bikini, which was part of Audrina Partridge’s Prey Swim Line. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple, who have been married for eight years , have both admitted to being overjoyed at their upcoming addition to the family. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her ,” Pratt told US Weekly “She has planned for and thought about this.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The former star of The Hills got pregnant after just a month of trying, and shared the news in the most special way. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“[Heidi was] just standing there,” Pratt recalled. “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.” Photo credit: BACKGRID