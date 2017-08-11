Oh, Baby! Pregnant Heidi Montag Bares Her Expanding Bikini Body thumbnail

Photos

Oh, Baby! Pregnant Heidi Montag Bares Her Expanding Bikini Body

The reality star hit Hawaii with her husband, Spencer Pratt.

By
Posted on
BACKGRID
Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt cuddled and cavorted during a recent getaway to Hawaii. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see all the photos of the couple, who are expecting their first baby soon!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Montag, 30, was glowing when she showed off her growing bump.

She is expecting a baby in October.

Montag was in Hawaii with her devoted husband Pratt, 33.

The pair have been married for eight years now.

“Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” Pratt has said.

The expectant parents and former The Hills stars are thrilled to be expanding their family and enjoyed a babymoon in paradise.

Montag "has planned for and thought about" motherhood for years.

