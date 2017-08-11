Oh, Baby! Pregnant Heidi Montag Bares Her Expanding Bikini Body

Heidi Montag
and her husband Spencer Pratt
cuddled and cavorted during a recent getaway to Hawaii. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see all the photos of the couple, who are expecting their first baby soon!
Montag, 30, was glowing when she showed off her growing bump.
Montag was in Hawaii with her devoted husband Pratt, 33.
The expectant parents and former The Hills stars are thrilled to be expanding their family and enjoyed a babymoon in paradise.
Montag “has planned for and thought about” motherhood for years.
