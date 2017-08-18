Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Debuts Baby Bump In Barely-There Bikini thumbnail

Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Debuts Baby Bump In Barely-There Bikini

Plus, singer displays his dad bod boasting a bigger belly than pregnant gal pal!

April Geary and Robin Thicke just announced that they are having a baby. But in her latest bikini photos Geary, 22, looks slimmer than her famous 40-year-old boyfriend – click the images for more details.

Geary announced on her Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child together. 'Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut,' she captioned the image, which depicted her sitting in a zen yoga pose while clutching at her expanding tummy.

The couple took to the poolside in Hawaii again today and there was no sign of any visible baby bump – in fact April looked slimmer than her guy!

Wearing a colorful red bikini top and patterned bottoms April appeared fit and healthy.

Robin sported a baseball cap and colorful surf shorts as the pair enjoyed their vacation in the sun.

She sprayed her guy with lotion while he puffed on a cigarette as they topped up on their tans.

RadarOnline.com revealed how is ex-wife Paula Patton was not too happy about the couple’s baby news.

However, Patton managed to thrash-out a court deal on Friday with the ‘Blurred Lines’ singer over visitation for their son Julian.

The agreement will see his father get his son Monday through Wednesday and she gets him Wednesday through Friday.

The agreement will see his father get his son Monday through Wednesday and she gets him Wednesday through Friday. The high profile pair also hammered out a vacation and holiday schedule – enabling Geary and Thicke to fly to Hawaii.

