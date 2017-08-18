Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Debuts Baby Bump In Barely-There Bikini

April Geary
and Robin Thicke
just announced that they are having a baby. But in her latest bikini photos Geary, 22, looks slimmer than her famous 40-year-old boyfriend – click the images for more details.
Geary announced on her Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child together
. 'Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut,' she captioned the image, which depicted her sitting in a zen yoga pose while clutching at her expanding tummy.
The couple took to the poolside in Hawaii again today and there was no sign of any visible baby bump – in fact April looked slimmer than her guy!
Wearing a colorful red bikini top and patterned bottoms April appeared fit and healthy.
Robin sported a baseball cap and colorful surf shorts as the pair enjoyed their vacation in the sun.
She sprayed her guy with lotion while he puffed on a cigarette as they topped up on their tans.
However, Patton managed to thrash-out a court deal on Friday with the ‘Blurred Lines’ singer over visitation for their son Julian.
The high profile pair also hammered out a vacation and holiday schedule
– enabling Geary and Thicke to fly to Hawaii.