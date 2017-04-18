1 of 8
With her marriage to Ellen DeGeneres reportedly in tatters, Portia de Rossi was spotted sporting suspicious looking scars on her wrists.
Shocking photos obtained exclusively by Radar Online show Portia, who battled anorexia for decades, bearing frighteningly suspicious scars that resemble the results of self-harm.
“In the past when Portia felt stressed or insecure, she’d stop eating,” said an insider. “Now the fear is that she’s fallen into self-injury.”
Portia, 44, and Ellen, 59, who wed in 2008, have had their share of problems. In 2014, they even entered therapy — but it didn’t take, and now insiders believe they’re on the brink of divorce.
The two are living apart, with Ellen holed up in Montecito, Calif., and Portia rattling around in their massive Beverly Hills mansion. Now, Ellen has reportedly put the 10,000-square-foot home on the market for $45 million — hoping to sell it out from under her own wife!
Jealousy has been gnawing at the relationship lately, due to Portia’s bond with her Scandal co-star, Matthew Del Negro. “Ellen can’t deal when Portia gets attached to anyone else, man or woman,” said the insider. “But it works both ways. When Ellen kisses up to her famous friends like Jennifer Lawrence, Portia becomes consumed with self-doubt.”
It’s no wonder the scars on Portia’s wrists are so troubling. “They’re parallel,” remarked noted physician Dr. Stuart Fischer. “That’s highly suspicious.” Added Dr. Fischer, who has not treated Portia: “Cutting is usually a sign of someone in a state of serious psychological emergency.”
“There’s a defiant side to Portia, so she’s resisting help,” said the source. “Everyone’s hoping she gets the therapy she needs — before it’s too late!" We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
