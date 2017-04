Getty Images

: The "Working Girl" looks like she's been worked over ! The star, 59, has been getting over her split with hubbywith cosmetic surgery, say medical experts. "Sad to say, she looks like the Marlboro Man," says Dr. Lyle Back, who hasn't worked on the Mask Of Zorro star. Her once-beautiful face has been pinched, pulled, poked and puckered! FACE-LIFT FIASCOES!