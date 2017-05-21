1 of 8
Kate Middleton had her hands full during her sister’s wedding on May 20: Dealing with her marriage tension with Prince William, helping Pippa look perfect at every angle, and then there was Prince George, who was caught throwing an epic fit outside the church. Find out what happened!
Just as newly married pair James Matthews and Pippa Middleton were leaving the church after the ceremony to greet guests outside, the three-year-old nearly caused a disaster for his aunt.
George, who played the role as a pageboy in the wedding, was caught stepping on the train of Pippa’s dress — the same white gown that cost nearly $18,000!
Kate pulled the tot — and his sister Princess Charlotte, 2 — to the side after she saw him march across the gown’s tail.
Kate was seen pointing her finger at him as the tiny Prince became visibily upset, even causing Charlotte to get emotional by her brother’s naughty behavior.
But after the cry session, Kate was later seen stroking his head to get calm him down as 100 guests walked by making their way to the reception.
As Radar reported, Kate and William appeared to keep their distance from each other at Pippa’s $432,000 wedding. Insiders told Radar that the Royal couple are seeking marriage counseling after a ski trip where he was caught partying with other women.
"Kate's really struggling to forgive him," a source told Radar.
