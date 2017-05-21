George, who played the role as a pageboy in the wedding, was caught stepping on the train of Pippa’s dress — the same white gown that cost nearly $18,000!

Kate was seen pointing her finger at him as the tiny Prince, even causing Charlotte to get emotional by her brother’s naughty behavior.

But after the cry session, Kate was later seen stroking his head to get calm him down as 100 guests walked by

As Radar reported, Kate and William appeared toat Pippa’s $432,000 wedding. Insiders told Radar that the Royal couple areafter a ski trip where he was caught partying with other women.

“Kate’s really struggling to forgive him,” a source told Radar. Do you think Kate was still mad at him during the wedding? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.