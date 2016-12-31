1 of 7

Getty Images Getty Images Phil Collins is doing everything he can to treat his spine, neck and arm problems before his big return during his comeback tour.

Getty Images Getty Images "He is about to start electroshock therapy… to kick-fire the nerves and instigate a healing response in the area," an insider told the Daily Mail on Dec. 30. "It will be painful, but Phil is braced for it."

Getty Images Getty Images "I am not that tall, but it is a long enough distance for about a millimeter a week [to have to regenerate], so I have just got to get back and get at it," he told the publication. "I am doing water therapy now and will be back doing physiotherapy again, and will nudge it along a bit with electroshock things."

Getty Images Getty Images Nearly a year and a half ago, Collins, 65, was forced to use a cane following a serious back procedure. He's also struggled from other health complications, such as going deaf in his left year in 2000, plus a dislocated vertebra located in his neck, which caused fiery nerve pain in his hands.

Getty Images Getty Images Recently when he was asked on the Johnnie Walker's Radio 2 show, Collins admitted his tour appearances highly depended on his health as next year rolls in.