Getty Images Getty Images Celebrities hit the red carpet at the 2017 People's Choice Awards last night, and while some stars shimmered — others missed the mark.

Getty Images Getty Images Jennifer Lopez managed to achieve the right amount of daring with her gorgeous sleek-silhouetted dress. Who wants to bet Drake's mouth was watering at Best:managed to achieve the right amount of daring with her gorgeous sleek-silhouetted dress. Who wants to bet Drake's mouth was watering at this little number

Getty Images Getty Images Worst: Kristen Bell's jumpsuit was somewhere between picnic attire and outer space gear — and it did not work.

Getty Images Getty Images Wackiest: Chris Sullivan's look was, um, interesting to say the least.

Getty Images Getty Images Tom Hanks stole the show in Best: Always a stunner,stole the show in his classy tux.

Getty Images Getty Images Worst: Normally one of Hollywood's best dressed stars, Blake Lively figure was practically drowning in fringe tassels.

Getty Images Getty Images Wackiest: Actress Victoria Justice seemed to go a little overboard with the beading.

Getty Images Getty Images Best: Ruby Rose proved that orange really is the new black!

Getty Images Getty Images Worst: Wilmer Valderrama was almost there, but his boring monochromatic suit didn't quite sit properly.

Getty Images Getty Images Wackiest: Yara Shahidi seemed to be channeling her inner Janelle Monae, forgetting that Monae is the only one who can pull off her looks.

Getty Images Getty Images Best: John Stamos looked absolutely smashing — and check out that eye-popping footwear!