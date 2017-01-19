1 of 12
Celebrities hit the red carpet at the 2017 People's Choice Awards last night, and while some stars shimmered — others missed the mark.
Best: Jennifer Lopez managed to achieve the right amount of daring with her gorgeous sleek-silhouetted dress. Who wants to bet Drake's mouth was watering at this little number?
Worst: Kristen Bell's jumpsuit was somewhere between picnic attire and outer space gear — and it did not work.
Wackiest: Chris Sullivan's look was, um, interesting to say the least.
Best: Always a stunner, Tom Hanks stole the show in his classy tux.
Worst: Normally one of Hollywood's best dressed stars, Blake Lively figure was practically drowning in fringe tassels.
Wackiest: Actress Victoria Justice seemed to go a little overboard with the beading.
Best: Ruby Rose proved that orange really is the new black!
Worst: Wilmer Valderrama was almost there, but his boring monochromatic suit didn't quite sit properly.
Wackiest: Yara Shahidi seemed to be channeling her inner Janelle Monae, forgetting that Monae is the only one who can pull off her looks.
Best: John Stamos looked absolutely smashing — and check out that eye-popping footwear!
Wackiest: Gwen Stefani took Alice in Wonderland to a whole new, and totally terrible, level.
