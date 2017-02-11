1 of 8
As Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's nasty custody battle heats up, their son Julian was spotted embracing his dad in a park on Feb. 10. See the pics of their emotional reunion right here on Radar!
As RadarOnline.com reported, the two exes are at each other's throats about the custody agreement of their six-year-old son.
Thicke, 39, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, April Love Geary, arrived together to pick up Julian — keeping their distance from Patton due to her restraining order against him.
While Thicke waited, his 41-year-old ex was spotted on the other side of the park squeezing her son goodbye before letting the court monitor escort the child to his father.
The boy appeared as though he couldn't get enough of his dad, despite recent events where Julian refused to visit his dad.
Thicke, Geary, Julian and the court monitor were all seen smiling as they got into the singer's vehicle to head out for lunch in Los Angeles.
The father-son's emotional reunion follows Thicke begging the judge to grant more visits with his son — bumping it up from one court-monitored visit to three court-monitored visits each week. However, the judge didn't rule in favor of his request.
Radar readers know Patton recently raked Thicke over the coals in explosive court documents, alleging that while they were married, he repeatedly cheated on her, had a violent temper, and was using drugs. The bitter exes are due to return to court Feb. 24 to continue the fight.
