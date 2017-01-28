1 of 9

Alan Thicke chose his brother instead of his son Robin to care for his then-minor son Carter in a will he devised ten years ago, an explosive new report has revealed. The news is just the latest in the shocking family drama after, as Radar has previously reported, Robin lost custody of his son Julian, 6, and a Los Angeles judge slapped him with a restraining order preventing him from going near him or his ex-wife, Paula Patton. Click through Radar's gallery to find out more about Robin's custody battle with Patton and Alan's surprising choice before his untimely death in December.

Veteran actor Alan, who composed his will in 2007, made the arrangement that then ten-year-old son Carter's mother Gina Tolleson would get sole custody if Alan died first, according to the new report. However, if Tolleson, his ex-wife, passed away before Alan, he reportedly requested that his Hollywood producer brother Todd be Carter's guardian. The documents reportedly don't indicate why Robin wasn't chosen as a potential guardian instead of Todd, who was also named the executor.

Ultimately, beloved "Growing Pains" star Alan died last December of a ruptured aorta while playing hockey in Burbank, CA, with Carter, who is now 19 and doesn't need guardianship.

In court documents, Patton wrote about Robin, whom she divorced in 2015, "I have become concerned about Respondents drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian."

"Blurred Lines" singer Robin had been married to Patton for two years when his father Alan made his will, the provisions of which are only now being revealed, reports say.

It was reported on Saturday that Robin has backed out of a celebrity shootout event at the NHL All Star game that is honoring his late father. Did the singer want to avoid the media after the latest developments in his custody battle from hell with Patton?