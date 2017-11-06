Patton Oswalt Marries Meredith Salenger After Tragedy— See The Sweet Photos!

Comedian Patton Oswalt
, 48, has officially tied the knot with actress Meredith Salenger
, 47, RadarOnline.com has learned – and the photos are gorgeous! The duo got engaged just one month after announcing their relationship, and said "I do" 18 months after the funnyman's first wife died of a tragic overdose! The happy couple is not wasting any time! Click through to learn more.
Patton Oswalt popped the question to Meredith Salenger, just weeks after the duo made their first public debut as a couple. They celebrated their love this weekend, in a beautifully Hollywood ceremony that lasted only 15 minutes!
"Second worst day of my life was when my wife passed away…that was the second worst day of my life. The worst day of my life was the day after, when I had to tell our daughter my wife passed away when she was at school," an emotional Oswalt recalled after his ex-wife's passing. "So in between screaming and vomiting and freaking out, I talked to the school and I told them what happened and what do I do." Remembering the horrible moment he had to tell his 8-year-old daughter Alice the news, he said: "I looked at my daughter and destroyed her world."
The, after months of mourning, Oswalt fell into the arms of Salenger – and the rest is history!
"The love of my life – my funny hunny." she captioned a photo of Oswalt flexing his muscles at the beach.
"It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!" the actress wrote after Oswalt proposed to her. "I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt!"
What do you think of Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger tying the knot? Sound off in the comments below.
