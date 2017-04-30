1 of 9

MEGA MEGA Tom Hamilton. And as onlookers noticed, the singer/actress' nipple piercings were visible through her itsy bitsy grey bralet. Click through Radar's gallery for more on Paris in April! Michael Jackson 's daughter Paris walked around New York City on Saturday with her new manager—and rumored boyfriend—. And as onlookers noticed, the singer/actress' nipple piercings were visible through her itsy bitsy grey bralet. Click through Radar's gallery for more on Paris in April!

MEGA MEGA The late king of pop's daughter, 19, has appeared on the FOX TV show Star, and she's definitely trying to be one with the help of 31-year-old Hamilton. He works for Hollywood veteran Arnold Stiefel, who has managed the careers of Prince and Rod Stewart.

MEGA MEGA Paris has been acting and singing and thanks to Hamilton, she also has a budding modeling career. Jacko's daughter, whose previous boyfriend was Michael Snoddy, has been spotted looking very cozy with Hamilton since March.

MEGA MEGA Eyewitnesses to Paris' Saturday stroll in New York couldn't help noticing her nipple piercings through her bralet , as the U.K. publication The Express noted. She also flashed her midriff in the ultra- casual overalls getup.

MEGA MEGA While Hamilton sported a tee shirt that replicated a tuxedo, Paris paired her dungarees with black Converse sneakers and edgy cool sunglasses.

MEGA MEGA Michael Snoddy As Radar has reported, Paris split from previous boyfriend earlier this year . She told the rocker to "beat it," a source claimed, because "Michael seemed to think that he could treat Paris however he wanted and that she would stay. Obviously, he was wrong."

MEGA MEGA On Feb. 21, Hamilton retweeted a post from Perez Hilton, who wrote, "Looks like @ParisJackson is going to be fashion's newest darling!"