Paris Jackson Shows Off Matching Tattoo With Alleged Druggie Macaulay Culkin

Wild child Paris Jackson
was spotted out and about with godfather Macaulay Culkin
, as the two went out to get matching spoon tattoos in Hollywood.
The pair was seen smoking cigarettes and looking casual while walking the city streets.
Trainwreck former child-actor Culkin wore a Dr. Martens shirt, grey jeans and combat boots.
The 19-year-old model showed off her other tats while wearing tie-dye green pants, a cream crop top and a rainbow satchel.
As Radar can reveal, Culkin, 36, was once great friends with Jackson’s late father Michael Jackson.
Rumors of his hard-core drug past came to light after his Home Alone fame came to an end.
Jackson allegedly turned to her young godfather after her rocky split from boyfriend Michael Snoddy. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/paris-jackson-goes-topless-at-nature-retreat/
Sources worry his substance abuse issues would rub off on the teenage starlet. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/paris-jackson-breakup-macaulay-culkin-drugs-help-godfather-boyfriend-split/
"The biggest concern isn't her heartbreak right now, it's whether Paris has the strength to stay sober with the temptations around her
," an insider said to Radar. Now sober, she looks better than ever – but what do the spoon tattoos mean? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.