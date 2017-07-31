Paris Jackson Shows Off Matching Tattoo With Alleged Druggie Macaulay Culkin

Wild child Paris Jackson was spotted out and about with godfather Macaulay Culkin , as the two went out to get matching spoon tattoos in Hollywood. Photo credit: MEGA

The pair was seen smoking cigarettes and looking casual while walking the city streets.

Trainwreck former child-actor Culkin wore a Dr. Martens shirt, grey jeans and combat boots.

The 19-year-old model showed off her other tats while wearing tie-dye green pants, a cream crop top and a rainbow satchel.

As Radar can reveal, Culkin, 36, was once great friends with Jackson's late father Michael Jackson.

Rumors of his hard-core drug past came to light after his Home Alone fame came to an end.

Jackson allegedly turned to her young godfather after her rocky split from boyfriend Michael Snoddy.

Sources worry his substance abuse issues would rub off on the teenage starlet.