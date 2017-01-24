1 of 11
Paris Jackson seemed to be in a good mood while out and about in Paris, France on Monday, Jan. 23 — could it be the release of her tell-all interview with Rolling Stone? Sources say she's been having boyfriend trouble, so he's certainly not the reason for her smiling face!
Paris and a friend visited the Louvre museum before having a drink on the terrace of Le Nemours in Paris, France during their day out.
A source claimed Paris' boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, left last Saturday following an argument.
The couple was expected to leave Paris together.
As Radar reported, for the first time ever, the 18-year-old revealed new details on dad Michael Jackson in an in-depth interview with Rolling Stone.
During the tell-all, the teen insisted on her belief that M.J. is her biological father.
Over the years, many have questioned Paris' true parentage, based on her distinctly caucasian features. But Paris maintained, "He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn't, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it's almost scary."
Paris also claimed she was sexually assaulted at 14 years old, by a complete stranger. "I don't wanna give too many details," she said before adding, "But it was not a good experience, at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn't tell anybody."
In a shocking twist, Paris, who has struggled with depression and substance abuse in the past, shared that she believes her dad was murdered.
"Absolutely," she said when asked if she thought someone had (somehow) killed him. "Because it's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit."
