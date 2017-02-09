1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Paris Jackson showed off her nipple piercings as she went shopping this week in tie-dye pants and a crop top. See the photos on RadarOnline.com.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Paris Jackson’s sudden split from bad-boy rocker ex, Michael Snoddy, has sent the 18-year-old blonde-bombshell into a tailspin — and she's not afraid to put it all out there for the world to see!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The 18-year-old proudly displayed her nipple rings while out and about this week.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Meanwhile, Radar has exclusively learned that in her downward spiral, Paris has turned to her druggie Godfather, Macaulay Culkin, for help!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As reported, the late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s troubled daughter, ended her year-long relationship with Snoddy, 27, during a romantic getaway-gone-wrong in Paris, France.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“Paris sent Michael packing, literally! She was trying to focus on her first serious modeling gig with Chanel, and he was hanging around like a bad smell, getting jealous of the men on the shoot with her,” a source close to the Jackson clan told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But while many Jackson family members are glad to see Snoddy go, the source said that there are others that have an entirely different concern now — that Paris is now relying on godfather Culkin, who battled for years against a deadly opiate addiction!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“The biggest concern isn’t her heartbreak right now, it’s whether Paris has the strength to stay sober with the temptations around her,” the insider told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Late last month, the bright-eyed aspiring actress/model admitted in a shocking interview with Rolling Stone magazine that she had tried to commit suicide “multiple times” after being sexually assaulted at the age of 14. And although Paris is reportedly clinging on to sobriety by attending A.A. meetings, the insider said that her relationship with Culkin – who reportedly used to spend up to $6,000 a month on heroin and oxycodone — could turn deadly! (Culkin has always vehemently denied any addiction issues.) We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: