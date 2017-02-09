1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Paris Jackson showed off her nipple piercings as she went shopping this week in tie-dye pants and a crop top. See the photos on RadarOnline.com.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Paris Jackson’s sudden split from bad-boy rocker ex, Michael Snoddy, has sent the 18-year-old blonde-bombshell into a tailspin — and she's not afraid to put it all out there for the world to see!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 18-year-old proudly displayed her nipple rings while out and about this week.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Meanwhile, Radar has exclusively learned that in her downward spiral, Paris has turned to her druggie Godfather, Macaulay Culkin, for help

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As reported, the late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s troubled daughter, ended her year-long relationship with Snoddy, 27, during a romantic getaway-gone-wrong in Paris, France.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Paris sent Michael packing, literally! She was trying to focus on her first serious modeling gig with Chanel, and he was hanging around like a bad smell, getting jealous of the men on the shoot with her,” a source close to the Jackson clan told Radar.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But while many Jackson family members are glad to see Snoddy go, the source said that there are others that have an entirely different concern now — that Paris is now relying on godfather Culkin, who battled for years against a deadly opiate addiction!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “The biggest concern isn’t her heartbreak right now, it’s whether Paris has the strength to stay sober with the temptations around her,” the insider told Radar