1 of 7
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Paris Jackson is soaking up some sun during the holidays, and she's being kept extra warm with her boyfriend all over her. Click through to see their make-out session in the waves.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Michael Jackson's 18-year-old daughter was spotted packing on the PDA in Hawaii in a barely-there bikini.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
RadarOnline.com reported earlier this month that Paris may be rushing to wed Snoddy after her mom's cancer fight could be taking a turn for the worse.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The mother-daughter duo were caught repairing their broken relationship in October in a series of photos where they are both seen hugging and kissing each other following years of tension.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"They are so close right now, but Katherine and Joe think it might be a double-edged sword," an insider told Radar. "They don't think that Paris is emotionally ready to handle the loss of her mother right now."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But sadly, a source revealed to Radar last month that her mom's cancer battle isn't looking promising. "Debbie is really struggling right now. Cancer has taken a hold and she is not in the clear just yet," added the source. "She's having a really hard time dealing with the chemotherapy and other procedures, but she is holding up the best she can."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar readers know, Paris has been caught bonding with her late father's best pal and her godfather, Macaulay Culkin just last week. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X