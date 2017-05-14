1 of 8

MEGA MEGA Paris Hilton 's younger brother, Conrad , can't keep himself out of trouble with the law, and now, he's being threatened by officials that he could land right back in jail again if he's not careful.

MEGA MEGA The 23-year-old hotel heir was arrested last week after he attempted to break into the home of his ex-girlfriend mother's home, ultimately violating his restraining order the family has against him. He was also accused of stealing her father's Bentley.

MEGA MEGA Now, new photos have emerged that show where Hilton was being held — and where he could end back up if he breaches his bail conditions

MEGA MEGA While Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles looks decent on the surface — including an indoor basketball court and a chess table — previous reports claim the prison has a major problem with overcrowding.

MEGA MEGA Even worse, the jail has been ranked as one of the worst facilities in the United States. Prison guards are oftentimes accused of attacking the inmates for little to no reason.

MEGA MEGA As previously reports stated, Conrad was supposed to appear in court on May 9 for his arraignment, but refused to leave his cell. Still, the judge demanded that the troubled star seek psychiatric help after years of his bizarre meltdowns . He was later released on a $90,000 bail and is being transported to a mental hospital in Texas.

MEGA MEGA Conrad's next court appearance is set for June 29, but the judge sent a stern warning that if he tries to escape the hospital before that date, he'll be sent straight back to Twin Towers. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Conrad has been on a downward spiral for years.