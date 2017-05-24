1 of 8
Getty Images
Getty Images
Pamela Anderson continued her minimal makeup look this week at Cannes, stepping out barefaced at the De Grisogono Love On The Rocks party on Tuesday night with Paris Hilton.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Pam Anderson is all about the no-makeup makeup look these days.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The 49-year-old accentuated her curves in a sequin gown for the bash held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Anderson has been shocking fans with her new look all month long, sparking rumors.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Not long ago, she looked drastically different.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Anderson was pictured cozying up to socialite Paris Hilton at the event.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Meanwhile, as Radar reported, the former Playmate of the Month has been fueling rumors about her secret romance with Wikileaks hacker Julian Assange.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"My relationship with Julian … it's no secret, he is one of my favorite people — and he might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time," she wrote in a blog post in March. "Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this," she added. Do you think Anderson is trying to impress Julian with her new look? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: