Pamela Anderson Strikes Pose As Crush Julian Assange Could Get A Pardon

Pamela Anderson was all smiles in a tight black dress at the VIP room in Los Angeles—and could it be because the man she's said she loves, Julian Assange, might be in line for a pardon? Rumors are flying President Donald Trump could make a deal with the controversial Wikileaks founder soon. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more! was all smiles in a tight black dress at the VIP room in Los Angeles—and could it be because the man she's said she loves,, might be in line for a pardon? Rumors are flying Presidentcould make a deal with the controversial Wikileaks founder soon. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

As the Express has reported, Assange, 46, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, could get a surprise pardon from President Trump. That would surely please Anderson, 50, who has often gone to visit Assange in his isolation.

Anderson has often gushed about Assange. The latest rumor is that he might finally get his freedom after California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R) met with him earlier this week to discuss "what might be necessary to get him out" of asylum.

The Baywatch star smiled for photographers and hung out with friends at a recent event. Rumors flew about her confidante Assange on Friday morning when an account that tracks who the Trump family follows shared that the President's son, Donald Trump Jr., had suddenly "followed" the Wikileaks mogul.

Assange sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy due to sexual assault charges against him in Sweden. Also, he could face a potential death penalty in the U.S. for leaking documents with Edward Snowden. Anderson has been a staunch supporter of famed leaker Assange although it's a true odd couple!

In an interview, Congressman Rohrabacher suggested that Assange might be pardoned in exchange for information about the Democratic National Committee email leak last year. "[Assange] has information that will be of dramatic importance to the United States and the people of our country as well as to our government," Rohrabacher told The Daily Caller.

The Baywatch babe, who has a wrinkle-free face , has stopped in to see the controversial Wikileaks titan often, causing romance rumors to fly.

Hillary Clinton's campaign manager John Podesta's emails, has been holed up in the Embassy for five years. Anderson has brought him care packages of vegan food. Assange, who shocked America with his Wikileaks releases of's campaign manager's emails, has been holed up in the Embassy for five years. Anderson has brought him care packages of vegan food.