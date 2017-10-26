Pamela Anderson Strips Down Completely Naked In Full Frontal Shoot — At 50!

Pamela Anderson Playboy's most prominent playmate stripped down completely nude at the age of 50 for a full frontal photo shoot, and RadarOnline.com has obtained all the incredible images. Anderson is a sight for sore eyes as she sprawls out for the sexually-charged session for a spread with King Kong magazine. Click through to see as Pammy playfully reveals her boobs and bares her butt! Photo credit: David LaChapelle/King Kong Magazine

The Baywatch babe debuted her famous curves as she posed alongside male dancer Sergei Polunin. Holy full frontal! In an artsy black and white shot, Anderson completely shows off all her assets wearing nothing but her birthday suit while holding a martini in her right hand. Photo credit: David LaChapelle/King Kong Magazine

Sergei holds up both her legs in one hand in the third image as Pamela playfully conceals her boobs with a fan. Photo credit: David LaChapelle/King Kong Magazine

Whoops! Anderson flashes her nipple as her coat conveniently slips off while hanging on tight to her partner! Photo credit: David LaChapelle/King Kong Magazine

In another shot, the dancer gracefully licks her breasts as Pam flashes a cheesy grin. Photo credit: David LaChapelle/King Kong Magazine