Hot Cougar Pamela Anderson Roots For New Man Adil Rami During Soccer Match In France

Adil Rami, RadarOnline.com has learned. One month after sparking dating rumors, Pamela Anderson has been spotted once again with soccer pro boy toy, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former Baywatch star was pictured rooting for her new man while in the audience at his soccer match inside Velodrome Stadium in Marseilles, France this Thursday. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Busting out of her revealing floral dress, the sexy actress, 50, made shocked and excited faces as her athletic boyfriend, 31, dribbled the ball. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Looking extremely made up for an outdoor soccer match, Anderson flaunted her flawless figure as she stood up to watch her man’s every move. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The duo was first spotted rendezvousing in Monaco, just days after Anderson was pictured cuddling up to a mystery man! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Anderson was previously linked to Wikileaks hacker Julian Assange. She was also seen on a steamy night out with actor Romain Chavent. “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle – I love him for this,” she said of Assange at the time. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dylan, 19. While rumors sparked that the former Baywatch star couldn’t decide between her three leading men, things seem to have quickly gotten serious between her and Rami. The pro athlete ever met her son, 19. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Seeing as the former Playmate of the Month travelled across oceans to see Rami play, fans can rightfully assume the two have confirmed their relationship. Photo credit: BACKGRID