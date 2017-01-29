1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Ozzy Osbourne is backpedaling on the notion that he's addicted to sex. The rocker now claims he lied about being a sex addict because he got caught cheating on his wife Sharon Osbourne with one woman. So is he or isn't he? Click through Radar's gallery for more on the "Crazy Train" singer's turbulent love life.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Ozzy told The Times, "I don't think I'm a f***ing sex addict," which contradicts the Black Sabbath star's statement from last year, in which he said, "Over the last six years, I have been dealing with sex addiction. Out of bad comes good. Since the press exposed this, I have gone into intense therapy."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar readers know, the Osbournes' marriage has been under a cloud ever since it became known last year that he'd been cheating on his wife Sharon with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Incredibly, Ozzy, 68, suggested that 64-year-old Sharon's work schedule could have been to blame for his infidelity with Pugh, saying "In any marriage you grow apart if you don't spend time together, and that was part of the problem."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Perennial judge/host Sharon has appeared on numerous TV shows, including the chat show The Talk in the U.S. and Britain's The X Factor. Ozzy moaned in his The Times interview, "Sharon is a workaholic and that's great. But if she comes home from X Factor and wants to go to bed, what the f*** am I supposed to do?"
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Ozzy's hairdresser galpal Pugh told People magazine that the rock star made her feel like the most beautiful and worshipped woman in the world.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Even after Ozzy's cheating ways became public knowledge, Ozzy and Sharon, who have been married since 1982, stayed together. The couple who put reality TV on the map with The Osbournes have even talked about renewing their vows! "I'd like to," Sharon told The Sun last year. In October, the wild rocker gave Sharon flowers on live TV. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: