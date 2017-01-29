1 of 9

Ozzy Osbourne is backpedaling on the notion that he's addicted to sex. The rocker now claims he lied about being a sex addict because he got caught cheating on his wife Sharon Osbourne with one woman. So is he or isn't he? Click through Radar's gallery for more on the "Crazy Train" singer's turbulent love life.

Ozzy told The Times, "I don't think I'm a f***ing sex addict," which contradicts the Black Sabbath star's statement from last year, in which he said, "Over the last six years, I have been dealing with sex addiction. Out of bad comes good. Since the press exposed this, I have gone into intense therapy."

Ozzy implied to The Times that his cheating wasn't part of sex addiction—it's just a normal rock and roll situation! "I'm in a f***ing rock band, aren't I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn't I? It was a bump in the road," he said.

Incredibly, Ozzy, 68, suggested that 64-year-old Sharon's work schedule could have been to blame for his infidelity with Pugh, saying "In any marriage you grow apart if you don't spend time together, and that was part of the problem."

Perennial judge/host Sharon has appeared on numerous TV shows, including the chat show The Talk in the U.S. and Britain's The X Factor. Ozzy moaned in his The Times interview, "Sharon is a workaholic and that's great. But if she comes home from X Factor and wants to go to bed, what the f*** am I supposed to do?"

Ozzy's hairdresser galpal Pugh told People magazine that the rock star made her feel like the most beautiful and worshipped woman in the world.

Pugh said to People that her affair with married Ozzy began a year after she began coloring his long dark hair -- and lasted for four years. The news leaked out-- but sources told Radar Sharon contemplating divorce was just a publicity stunt