It sounds like the 40-year-old actor has scooped up his old flame, Nina Dobrev, 28, again. The new pair sparked dating rumors earlier this week when they were caught leaving a late-night dinner together

"They've known each other for a while," a source told PEOPLE magazine . "Recently they've been hanging out as more than friends. It's super casual."

But according to what festival goers told the publication, Bloom was already caught "all over" another bombshell beauty at Coachella this weekend — with Dobrev just 15-feet away!

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bloom and Perry split in March after she caught him in a "series of lies. For the past month, he was being so shady !" an insider told Radar.

The last straw for Perry came when Bloom was seen on camera getting cozy with hot brunetteat the Global Green pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub.

