Orlando Bloom was spotted with Nina Dobrev after the explosive ending of his relationship with Katy Perry, exiting a movie premiere with the pretty brunette. Click through the gallery to see the Hollywood stars and learn more about their romantic past together.
Bloom, 40, and Dobrev, 28, were together at The Promise movie premiere on April 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
When Bloom and Perry, 32, split up, a source told Radar that his tawdry actions spurred the breakup. “Katy caught Orlando in a series of lies." For the past month, he was being so shady!”
The last straw for Perry came when Bloom was caught canoodling with hot brunette Erin McCabe, at the Global Green pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub.
So he went back to an old flame! Bloom and Dobrev reportedly “made out for 20 minutes,” at a Comic-Con party in San Diego in 2014.
They were reportedly “grinding on the dance floor,” at the party in 2014, long before his romance with Perry.
Perry made a veiled reference to Bloom in her Vogue interview, asking a question with a British accent, which the article slyly noticed.
