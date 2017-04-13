1 of 8

Orlando Bloom was spotted with Nina Dobrev after the explosive ending of his relationship with Katy Perry, exiting a movie premiere with the pretty brunette. Click through the gallery to see the Hollywood stars and learn more about their romantic past together.

Bloom , 40, and Dobrev, 28, were together at The Promise movie premiere on April 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Erin McCabe, at the Global Green pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub. The last straw for Perry came when Bloom was caught canoodling with hot brunette, at the Global Green pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub.

So he went back to an old flame! Bloom and Dobrev reportedly “made out for 20 minutes,” at a Comic-Con party in San Diego in 2014.