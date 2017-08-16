Where’s Katy? Orlando Gets Frisky With Bikini-Clad Mystery Blonde

8 of 8

Perry and Bloom split up in March, with an insider telling Radar at the time: “Katy said they were on different life paths and as much as she likes him, it’s time to move on.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID