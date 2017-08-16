Where’s Katy? Orlando Gets Frisky With Bikini-Clad Mystery Blonde
Moving on? Just ONE DAY after he was spotted on a date with his ex, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom got frisky in the water with a stunning blonde in a skimpy black bikini. The Lord of the Rings star showed off his impressive abs in his swim trunks while getting close to the mystery girl. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery of the hunky star’s sizzling beach date.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 8
Bad boy Bloom, 40, was soaking wet in his sexy swim attire on a Malibu beach date with a mystery blonde woman on Sunday, August 13, 2017.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 8
Perry, 32, and Bloom were all over each other at the Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles on August 12, 2017, leaving the show together on his motorcycle, with the “Firework” singer’s arms wrapped tightly around him.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 8
Bloom only had eyes for the mystery blonde as they swam together and hung out on the beach after his date with Perry was exposed.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 8
A little dog attended the beach date, who looked strikingly similar to Perry’s poodle pup, Nugget.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 8
“They definitely seemed like they were back together– they cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap and they shared kisses,” an eyewitness said about Bloom and Perry’s PDA-packed night.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 8
Perry recently said that Bloom was number two on her list of best sex, coming in behind singer John Mayer.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
8 of 8
Perry and Bloom split up in March, with an insider telling Radar at the time: “Katy said they were on different life paths and as much as she likes him, it’s time to move on.”
