Aloha! Red-Hot Olivia Wilde Rocks Her Black One-Piece Swimsuit In Hawaii

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Olivia Wilde heated up the beach in a black one-piece bathing suit in Hawaii, and RadarOnline.com has a gallery showcasing her gorgeous beach body! The 33-year-old mother to son Otis and daughter Daisy splashed in the waves with her kids and hubby, Jason Sudekis. Click through the gallery to see more sizzling shots of her in a sexy swimsuit!