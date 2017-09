Olivia Munn has been caught moving on with a hot new man, RadarOnline.com has learned. The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 37, was spotted flirting it up with TV comedian Trevor Noah over lunch this weekend! The rumored couple saw each other twice during the holiday, and was once awkwardly joined by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, 48. After calling it quits with her longtime boyfriend Aaron Rodgers has been caught moving on with a hot new man, RadarOnline.com has learned. The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 37, was spotted flirting it up with TV comedianover lunch this weekend! The rumored couple saw each other twice during the holiday, and was once awkwardly joined by New Jersey Senator, 48. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The gorgeous actress wore a sheer leopard-print romper, boot heels and a green camo coat on her lunch date with Noah. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The South African hunk, 33, looked elegant in a simple navy blue ensemble as he joined the stunning brunette for a midday bite in NYC's East Village. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The two were all smiles as they posed for pictures with fans and chatted it up with Booker. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

This is the first time Munn has been seen out and about with another man since her dramatic split from NFL star Aaron Rodgers. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Ever since, she has been pictured flaunting her sexy curves all around the world with her best gals pals. Single life seemed to have been exactly what the actress needed – until now! Photo credit: INSTAR Images

While the famous pair has not spoken out about their relationship, they sure seemed smitten and flirty during their recent Labor Day Weekend lunch dates! Photo credit: INSTAR Images