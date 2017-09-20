Newly Single Olivia Munn Bares Abs In Sexy Outfit Amid Josh Duhamel Dating Rumors

Josh Duhamel! See the most recent photos! Olivia Munn looked hot ad fashionable as she arrived at the SiriusXM Studios this Tuesday in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned. She bared her toned abs in an edgy grey and green ensemble amid rumors she is dating Fergie's recent ex! See the most recent photos! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just one day after Fergie and Josh broke up, The Sun reported that the hunky actor was getting cozy with his The Buddy Games co-star Olivia! Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the actress was also recently linked to comedian Trevor Noah, The Sun claimed the former male model was getting "much closer" to Olivia since news of his upcoming divorce were exposed. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Fergie, 42, and Josh, 44, kept their split quiet for months, and recently released a statement saying that they would always be family along with their son Axl Jack Duhamel, 4. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While it all seemed peaceful at first, sources have told Radar that they duo is now involved in a bitter custody battle over Axl! http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/fergie-josh-bitter-custody-battle-son-axl-shocking-split/ Photo credit: BACKGRID

With all the stress rising from his failed marriage, is light-hearted Olivia exactly what Josh needs? Photo credit: BACKGRID

Olivia, however, has seemingly been in enjoying her single life. She was even spotted flaunting her enviable figure on a beach retreat with her gals pals, days after the news broke of her split with Aaron Photo credit: BACKGRID