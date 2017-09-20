Newly Single Olivia Munn Bares Abs In Sexy Outfit Amid Josh Duhamel Dating Rumors thumbnail

Hot Couple Alert?

Newly Single Olivia Munn Bares Abs In Sexy Outfit Amid Josh Duhamel Dating Rumors

The co-stars allegedly got 'much closer' after the actor's split with Fergie.

By
Posted on
Newly Single Olivia Munn Bares Abs In Sexy Outfit Amid Josh Duhamel Dating Rumors thumbnail
View gallery 11
BACKGRID
Newly Single Olivia Munn Bares Abs In Sexy Outfit Amid Josh Duhamel Dating Rumors
1 of 11
Olivia Munn looked hot ad fashionable as she arrived at the SiriusXM Studios this Tuesday in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned. She bared her toned abs in an edgy grey and green ensemble amid rumors she is dating Fergie's recent ex Josh Duhamel! See the most recent photos!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just one day after Fergie and Josh broke up, The Sun reported that the hunky actor was getting cozy with his The Buddy Games co-star Olivia!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the actress was also recently linked to comedian Trevor Noah, The Sun claimed the former male model was getting "much closer" to Olivia since news of his upcoming divorce were exposed.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Fergie, 42, and Josh, 44, kept their split quiet for months, and recently released a statement saying that they would always be family along with their son Axl Jack Duhamel, 4.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While it all seemed peaceful at first, sources have told Radar that they duo is now involved in a bitter custody battle over Axl! http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/fergie-josh-bitter-custody-battle-son-axl-shocking-split/

Photo credit: BACKGRID

With all the stress rising from his failed marriage, is light-hearted Olivia exactly what Josh needs?

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Olivia recently went through a breakup up of her own with longtime boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Insiders close to the former couple claimed Aaron was "tired of all her bulls***t," and exhausted with the drama between her and his family.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Olivia, however, has seemingly been in enjoying her single life. She was even spotted flaunting her enviable figure on a beach retreat with her gals pals, days after the news broke of her split with Aaron.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Josh, on the other hand, was recently spotted looking glum and lonely while estranged wife Fergie signed autographs and greeted fans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Seeing Olivia's curves in her latest NYC outfit, however, could cheer him up! Do you think the dating rumors about Olivia and Josh are true? If so, do you think they'd make a cute couple? Let us know in the comments section! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments