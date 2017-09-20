Newly Single Olivia Munn Bares Abs In Sexy Outfit Amid Josh Duhamel Dating Rumors

Olivia Munn
looked hot ad fashionable as she arrived at the SiriusXM Studios this Tuesday in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned. She bared her toned abs in an edgy grey and green ensemble amid rumors she is dating Fergie's
recent ex Josh Duhamel
! See the most recent photos!
Just one day after Fergie and Josh broke up, The Sun
reported that the hunky actor was getting cozy with his The Buddy Games co-star Olivia!
As Radar readers know, Fergie, 42, and Josh, 44, kept their split quiet for months, and recently released a statement saying that they would always be family along with their son Axl Jack Duhamel, 4.
While it all seemed peaceful at first, sources have told Radar that they duo is now involved in a bitter custody battle over Axl! http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/fergie-josh-bitter-custody-battle-son-axl-shocking-split/
With all the stress rising from his failed marriage, is light-hearted Olivia exactly what Josh needs?
Seeing Olivia's curves in her latest NYC outfit, however, could cheer him up! Do you think the dating rumors about Olivia and Josh are true? If so, do you think they'd make a cute couple? Let us know in the comments section!
