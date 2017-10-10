Going Global! Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Flaunts Gigantic Breasts

After seeing several photos of Culpo from last year, along with brand new photos of the bouncing beauty,NYC-based triple-board certified plastic surgeon, Adam Schaffner, M.D., F.A.C.S. told Radar, “It appears she may have had a breast augmentation!”
3 of 8
Ohhhh-Livia! The model posed seductively for her fans, making sure to flaunt her big boobs!
4 of 8
“I estimate that she has increased from an A cup to a C or D cup,” noted Dr. Schaffner, who has not worked on Culpo.
Do you think that Olivia’s boobs look better now than before? Sound off in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
After seeing several photos of Culpo from last year, along with brand new photos of the bouncing beauty,NYC-based triple-board certified plastic surgeon, Adam Schaffner, M.D., F.A.C.S. told Radar, “It appears she may have had a breast augmentation!”
Ohhhh-Livia! The model posed seductively for her fans, making sure to flaunt her big boobs!
“I estimate that she has increased from an A cup to a C or D cup,” noted Dr. Schaffner, who has not worked on Culpo.
Do you think that Olivia’s boobs look better now than before? Sound off in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.