Going Global! Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Flaunts Gigantic Breasts

Plastic surgeons say Nick Jonas' model ex has increased two cup sizes!

Eat your heart out Nick Jonas! Olivia Culpo shared photos with her fans on Instagram this weekend, looking bustier than ever — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that it isn’t lighting that’s increased the size of the formerly flat-chested beauty’s breasts! Click through seven sexy bikini-clad photos as top plastic surgeons who have not treated her weigh in on the former Miss Universe’s new globes!
After seeing several photos of Culpo from last year, along with brand new photos of the bouncing beauty,NYC-based triple-board certified plastic surgeon, Adam Schaffner, M.D., F.A.C.S. told Radar, “It appears she may have had a breast augmentation!”
Ohhhh-Livia! The model posed seductively for her fans, making sure to flaunt her big boobs!
“I estimate that she has increased from an A cup to a C or D cup,” noted Dr. Schaffner, who has not worked on Culpo.
“She looks great,” said Dr. Anthony Youn, who is known as American’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon.

“Olivia appears to have undergone a breast augmentation, taking her from an A to a large B cup,” said Dr. Youn, who also has not treated Culpo.

“They fit her frame nicely. Kudos to her plastic surgeon,” praised Dr. Youn.

Do you think that Olivia's boobs look better now than before?

