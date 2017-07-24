OJ Simpson Parole Floriday Casey Anthony

Killer Neighbors! O.J. Simpson Moving Near Casey Anthony After Prison

Acquitted murderers will be Florida’s most notorious residents.

OJ Simpson Parole Floriday Casey Anthony
Killer Neighbors! O.J. Simpson Moving Near Casey Anthony After Prison
O.J. Simpson is planning to move back to Florida after he's released from prison and his new residency place him near acquitted killer Casey Anthony, making them the most notorious neighbors in crime history, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. Simpson was scheduled to be released from prison in Nevada after serving nine of his 33-year sentence for armed robbery and has said that he wants to return to the Sunshine State that Casey Anthony calls home. Anthony had been hiding out at her attorney’s beach-town enclave since a jury found her not guilty of murdering her little daughter, Caylee Anthony. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out more about the most shocking killer neighbors ever.

Simpson, 70, was granted parole on July 20, 2017 after a jury found him guilty in an armed robbery case where he stole his own memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room heist. He told the four-member Nevada Parole Board about his wish to move to Florida. “I could easily stay in Nevada but I don’t think you guys want me here,” he laughed when talking with them. His good friend, Tom Sotto, said on Good Morning America that Simpson could live with him in his gated home in Naples, Florida, after he was released from prison. Anthony, 31, was just across Alligator Alley on the West Coast of the state.
Anthony was acquitted by a jury on July 5, 2011 finding her not guilty of killing her toddler, Caylee, whose rotting remains were found in a trash bag dumped near Anthony’s parent’s home in Orlando Florida.

Simpson was found not guilty of the brutal murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman on October 3, 1995. Their bloody bodies were found outside Nicole's Brentwood, Calif. home on June 12, 1994. Despite Simpson’s DNA evidence at the scene of the crime, the infamous “If the gloves do not fit you must acquit,” stunt by his attorney helped win The Juice a “not guilty,” verdict.
Caylee’s mother spent three years behind bars, arrested in 2008 and only released upon her not guilty verdict. She spent years hiding in the West Palm Beach, Fl. in the home of her attorney, staying out of the public eye.

"I sleep pretty good at night,” the mother of the dead child said in March 2017, her first interview since being acquitted. She had recently been spotted in public, from bars to even protesting President Donald Trump outside his Mar-a-Largo home.

“Most of my life I’m not a guy who lived a criminal life. I’m a pretty straight shooter,” a straight-faced Simpson said during his parole hearing. He had planned to move back to the state he fled to after being acquitted of the double murders, near Anthony, who never left the state.

Would you want O.J. or Casey as a neighbor?

