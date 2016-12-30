1 of 13

O.J. Simpson is not only incontinent — he’s inconsolable! In a bombshell world exclusive, RadarOnline.com has learned The Juice’s ex-girlfriend, Christie Prody, has degenerated into a homeless meth-head hooker — and the self-appointed "love child" she shares with Simpson has been ripped from her care and placed in the custody of a legal guardian. Click through the gallery to see the shocking details about Prody’s drug problems, her daughter’s life and O.J.’s sick involvement with the child.

"O.J. is inconsolable," said a jailhouse snitch at the Nevada lockup where the disgraced star was rotting away for a botched memorabilia hijacking in 2007. As part of our extensive three-month investigation, Radar learned Simpson — who shamefully wore adult diapers after losing control of his bodily functions — kept a picture of Christie's daughter, Maddy, 7, in his cell. "He loves this little girl and he's helplessly watching her life get torn apart. He can do nothing to stop it," the prison snitch said.

Nicole Brown Simpson look-alike Prody on-and-off for 13 years after skirting a double murder rap Ron Goldman outside Nicole's Brentwood, Calif., home. Radar caught up with Prody's most recent boyfriend, Andrew Leabo, who told us she and Simpson did a "ton" of drugs together. O.J. datedlook-alike Prody on-and-off for 13 years after skirting a double murder rap for whacking Nicole and paloutside Nicole's Brentwood, Calif., home. Radar caught up with Prody's most recent boyfriend,, who told us she and Simpson did a "ton" of drugs together.

"She was getting crazier and crazier into meth," Leabo told Radar. "She'd leave drugs everywhere."

Leabo, 26, actually fathered Maddy even though Simpson viewed her as his own. "She'd drop her handbag, and drug paraphernalia would fall out for Maddy to see! She was off her face all day, and started to sell her body to make money. She's been cursed by O.J. — the guy is evil!" Leabo told Radar.

"O.J. wrote to Christie , saying he loved her, and asking for pictures of our daughter," Leabo told Radar.

“Christie was so under his control she sent him some photos,” Leabo explained to Radar. "I was shocked! I wrote to him, demanding the photos back, taunting him saying Maddy is my daughter and not his, and that Christie said he’s a lazy lover!"

Radar's investigation landed in Fargo, N.D. — Prody's hometown — where we tragically learned the bottle blonde had been missing for months ! "No one knows where Christie is," said her heartbroken mom, Cathy Bellmore, 62. "I'm worried out of my mind for her!"

What's more, Bellmore told Radar that before Prody vanished, she had been "in intensive care, bleeding out of her rectum from drugs!"

Incredibly, Radar located Prody with the help of a notorious Fargo crack dealer. The drug pusher phoned a heroin dealer, who then handed a "burner" phone to Christie. Tragically, the addled meth addict only spoke gibberish to Radar’s insider in Fargo.

Equally tragic was Bellmore's contention that her daughter cannot escape the stain of Simpson — even in the eyes of the authorities in a position to rescue her from certain death.

"I've begged and begged to get Christie the rehab treatment she needs," Bellmore told Radar, "but the authorities don't want to know because she's linked to O.J. He has blighted her life!"