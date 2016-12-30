1 of 13
O.J. Simpson is not only incontinent — he’s inconsolable! In a bombshell world exclusive, RadarOnline.com has learned The Juice’s ex-girlfriend, Christie Prody, has degenerated into a homeless meth-head hooker — and the self-appointed "love child" she shares with Simpson has been ripped from her care and placed in the custody of a legal guardian. Click through the gallery to see the shocking details about Prody’s drug problems, her daughter’s life and O.J.’s sick involvement with the child.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"O.J. is inconsolable," said a jailhouse snitch at the Nevada lockup where the disgraced star was rotting away for a botched memorabilia hijacking in 2007. As part of our extensive three-month investigation, Radar learned Simpson — who shamefully wore adult diapers after losing control of his bodily functions — kept a picture of Christie’s daughter, Maddy, 7, in his cell. "He loves this little girl and he’s helplessly watching her life get torn apart. He can do nothing to stop it," the prison snitch said.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
O.J. dated Nicole Brown Simpson look-alike Prody on-and-off for 13 years after skirting a double murder rap for whacking Nicole and pal Ron Goldman outside Nicole’s Brentwood, Calif., home. Radar caught up with Prody’s most recent boyfriend, Andrew Leabo, who told us she and Simpson did a "ton" of drugs together.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
"She was getting crazier and crazier into meth," Leabo told Radar. "She’d leave drugs everywhere."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Leabo, 26, actually fathered Maddy even though Simpson viewed her as his own. "She’d drop her handbag, and drug paraphernalia would fall out for Maddy to see! She was off her face all day, and started to sell her body to make money. She’s been cursed by O.J. — the guy is evil!" Leabo told Radar.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
"O.J. wrote to Christie, saying he loved her, and asking for pictures of our daughter," Leabo told Radar.
“Christie was so under his control she sent him some photos,” Leabo explained to Radar. "I was shocked! I wrote to him, demanding the photos back, taunting him saying Maddy is my daughter and not his, and that Christie said he’s a lazy lover!"
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Radar’s investigation landed in Fargo, N.D. — Prody’s hometown — where we tragically learned the bottle blonde had been missing for months! "No one knows where Christie is," said her heartbroken mom, Cathy Bellmore, 62. "I’m worried out of my mind for her!"
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
What’s more, Bellmore told Radar that before Prody vanished, she had been "in intensive care, bleeding out of her rectum from drugs!"
Incredibly, Radar located Prody with the help of a notorious Fargo crack dealer. The drug pusher phoned a heroin dealer, who then handed a "burner" phone to Christie. Tragically, the addled meth addict only spoke gibberish to Radar’s insider in Fargo.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Equally tragic was Bellmore’s contention that her daughter cannot escape the stain of Simpson — even in the eyes of the authorities in a position to rescue her from certain death.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
"I’ve begged and begged to get Christie the rehab treatment she needs," Bellmore told Radar, "but the authorities don’t want to know because she’s linked to O.J. He has blighted her life!"
In a chilling premonition, Bellmore told Radar: "I’m worried that O.J. will hunt Christie down if he gets paroled next year. He should stay in jail forever!" We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: