‘You Don’t Deserve To Look At My Angel!’ OJ Forbidden From Contacting Beloved Child

O.J. Simpson may soon be freed on parole but the "proud father" of the little girl he most wants to meet has warned him to stay away - unless he's ready for a showdown, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. The disgraced former NFL star idolized Madeline, daughter of Christie Prody - a troubled woman whom he dated on and off for 12 years - and keeps pictures of her in his cell, but that doesn't sit well with the youngster's father, Andrew Leabo. Andrew even wrote a menacing letter to 'The Juice', obtained by Radar, demanding the pictures back as he was so disgusted with O.J.'s behavior. Leabo is convinced Simpson killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman — a crime he was found not guilty of after a lengthy trial in 1995.

In the letter to Simpson, 70, Leabo wrote: “Any coward who could sneak attack and slice up the mother of their children is not a man."

The note continues, "You don’t deserve to look at my little angel, or breathe for that matter."

"You don’t impress or intimidate me."

“I’m twice the guy you were for Christie by the way. She tells me that all the time,” an angry Leabo penned.

Andrew also hints that if Simpson doesn’t send back the pictures of Madeline, he will ask the prison guards to get them for him.

Madeline is currently in the care of her grandmother, Cathy Bellmore, after Christie Prody became homeless and went missing.

Prody has a longstanding drug problem.

Her drug use had started to become prolific after she first met O.J. when he was only 21 and she later moved from cocaine to crystal meth.

Leabo told Radar how O.J. would take drugs with Christie and talk about the murder of Nicole and Ron. Photo credit: Getty Images