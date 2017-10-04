O.J. Runs Back To Luxury! Simpson Moves Into Ritzy Las Vegas Mansion After Prison

O.J. Simpson is back to luxury after his nine-year stint in prison, RadarOnline.com has learned. The famous criminal will be living in a two-story Las Vegas mansion as he serves out his parole for the next five years. The ritzy home is located above an extravagant golf course and flanked by tropical palm trees. It also boasts a massive pool – likely so that The Juice can finally cool down after spending nearly a decade in the slammer. Click through to see the star's swanky Nevada home. Photo credit: BACKGRID

O.J. Simpson has been living the life since he got released from Lovelock Correctional Center this past Sunday . The former football star served his minimum sentence of nine years behind bars for an armed robbery and kidnapping crime he committed in 2008. While he will remain on probation in Las Vegas, the ex-NFL star is finally loose. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Speaking of Simpson's life after jail, attorney Malcolm LaVergne claimed his client was simply looking forward to enjoying "the very simple pleasures" of life. That reportedly included eating steak and buying a new iPhone Photo credit: BACKGRID

Since Simpson's release came earlier than expected, media was not there to photograph the A-lister criminal walking out of prison. However, a cameraman later found him sitting in a car inside a parking lot in Nevada. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Simpson – whose first meal after prison was McDonalds – revealed to the cameraman that nothing in his life had changed. He did absolutely nothing for nine years and his future plans remain uncertain. Plus, "it's none of your business!" he bashed, before asking the man to please leave him alone. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Simpson had been planning to move to Florida after prison, he is not allowed to leave Nevada just yet, and will be living there for a while – thankfully for him, he's got an insane mansion! Photo credit: Getty Images

Arnelle remains his biggest advocate. In his parole hearing, Simpson claimed that all he was excited to do was spend time with his family. As Radar readers know, The Juice is a father to five children. Daughter Photo credit: BACKGRID

Nicole Brown lookalike! As Radar reported, one of the criminal's longtime pals is organizing a brothel party for former jailbird Simpson. We're going to "have some fun with some gorgeous company," said the friend. As if that wasn't bizarre enough, Simpson's girl of choice will reportedly be alookalike! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman murder trial. Simpson was found liable in a civil court, yet not guilty in the criminal trial. He While Simpson was put in jail because of his assault crime, he is widely known as the defendant in theandmurder trial. Simpson was found liable in a civil court, yet not guilty in the criminal trial. He roamed free up until his 2008 crime Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Simpson claimed in his parole hearing that he was looking forward to leading a simple, relaxed life, it is evident per recent photos that he's run back to his luxurious lifestyle! Photo credit: BACKGRID