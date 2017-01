’s ex,, appears in a sordid sex tape with her bad boy lover that will send The Juice insane with jealousy! Click through RadarOnline.com ’s gallery to see the scandalous stills.

Prody, 41, filmed the never-before-seen two-minute footage with former fiancé, 28, who has had a string of convictions for theft and violence. The couple have both battled addictions to crystal meth and made the grubby recording three years ago

“He was obsessed with Christie when they were together because she was a younger, prettier version of his dead wife,,” said the source. Parody was Simpson’s longtime girlfriend during the years after his acquittal for the murders of his ex-wife and Ron Goldman in 1994

“This tape is like the ultimately slap in the face for The Juice. He’ll be crazy that it’s not him in the film, with her,” the source told Radar.

“She’s aged now, but Christie has always been pretty and ‘out there’ sexually. It’s one of the reasons O.J. was so taken by her,” revealed the source of the 41-year-old.

Prody, who was with Simpson for ten years until they split in 2008, has also broken up with her much younger lover.

Troubled Prody has also been hit with convictions for theft since she split from Simpson. Meanwhile, the fallen football great has been caged at a Nevada jail since 2008, when he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnap at a Las Vegas hotel.

“She and The Juice used to have cocaine-fueled orgies, so it’s no surprise a sex tape has emerged,” said the source.

Splash News

Splash News

“O.J. has tried to keep in contact with Christie even from jail but she doesn’t want anything to do with him,” revealed the source, adding, “He has been locked up for nearly a decade now and not been near a woman. This is bound to make him mad with rage.”