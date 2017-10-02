The Juice Is Loose! O.J. Simpson’s Daughter Prepares To Meet Freed Con
1
of
7
1 of 7
Arnelle Simpson was spotted in Fresno California on Oct. 2, preparing to meet her newly freed father after he completed a nearly decade-long stint behind bars. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more.
Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID
2 of 7
O.J.’s daughter Arnelle prepared to hit the road the day after her father was freed from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.
Arnelle is O.J.’s 48-year-old daughter with Marguerite Whitley, who he was married to from 1967 through 1979.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 7
Arnelle went to her dad’s parole hearing in July and told the board her father was remorseful and she just wanted him to be allowed to come home.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Arnelle Simpson was spotted in Fresno California on Oct. 2, preparing to meet her newly freed father after he completed a nearly decade-long stint behind bars. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more.
Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID
O.J.’s daughter Arnelle prepared to hit the road the day after her father was freed from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.
Arnelle is O.J.’s 48-year-old daughter with Marguerite Whitley, who he was married to from 1967 through 1979.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Arnelle went to her dad’s parole hearing in July and told the board her father was remorseful and she just wanted him to be allowed to come home.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.