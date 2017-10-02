The Juice Is Loose! O.J. Simpson’s Daughter Prepares To Meet Freed Con thumbnail

Arnelle Simpson has been her dad’s biggest advocate.

Arnelle Simpson was spotted in Fresno California on Oct. 2, preparing to meet her newly freed father after he completed a nearly decade-long stint behind bars. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out more.

O.J.’s daughter Arnelle prepared to hit the road the day after her father was freed from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

She packed her car in what appears to be preparation for a road trip.

O.J. was freed in the early hours of Sunday morning after serving nine years in prison on a kidnapping and robbery conviction.

As Radar reported, O.J. plans to parachute into his kids’ life now that he’s free.

Arnelle is O.J.’s 48-year-old daughter with Marguerite Whitley, who he was married to from 1967 through 1979.

Arnelle went to her dad's parole hearing in July and told the board her father was remorseful and she just wanted him to be allowed to come home.

