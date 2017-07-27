Ohio Thrill Ride Teen Victim’s Friend Blames Fair For Tragedy

Marine Killed Ohio State Fair Ride Victim Friend

Tyler Jarrell was 'really looking forward to life ahead of time,' says Dillon Evans.

Tyler Jarrell was killed on impact when he was tossed from a faulty ride at the Ohio State Fair yesterday, and RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to the U.S. Marine's friend. Dillon Evans, 16, said he was “devastated” by the horrific accident, and would “hold them liable!” Click through 7 disturbing photos and video of the incident, as Evans reveals devastating details about his late friend.

In this disturbing video, 18-year-old Jarrell’s body can be seen flying through the air after a section of the Fireball ride became unhinged. Dillon Evans told Radar, “Tyler was a Columbus Police Explorer and was sworn into the Marine Corps recently. I know that he had a girlfriend, too, and I believe that she may have been on the ride with him.”
“Tyler was always the type of person that would shut down drama to make sure that everyone was okay. He was really looking forward to his life ahead of him,” a shaken Evans revealed.

“Tyler was a top-notch explorer. He loved being with the community and interacting with everyone. He was a really, really well-rounded guy,” Evans added.
As far as memorial plans for the late teen, Evans told Radar, “Right now, CP Honor Guard will hold a memorial for him I am sure. We know that there will be a funeral, but it is really too soon to know any more than that.”

“Tyler’s family is taking this very hard, but they are strong. They did not expect him to leave this way. No one did. I do not know what the family will do, but I would definitely hold them liable for his death,” Evans said.

“It is just a lot to deal with right now man and I didn’t sleep at all last night. It is really, really hard,” Evans added.
Seven other people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in the accident, and are being treated at local hospitals.

